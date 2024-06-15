Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Up 30.2% in May

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 24.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 850,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 12.8 %

AMPX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 1,263,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.74. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

