Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$15.94

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$12.54 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.10.

(Get Free Report

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.