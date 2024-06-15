Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $185.10

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.10.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,766 shares of company stock worth $2,026,260 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.16 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.47.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

