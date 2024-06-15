Analysts Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$20.07

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UNGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24. The firm has a market cap of C$597.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.17. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Analyst Recommendations for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)

