Analysts Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$20.07

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.07.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
