Analysts Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$20.07

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24. The firm has a market cap of C$597.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.17. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.89.

(Get Free Report

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.