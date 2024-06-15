Analyzing Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -27.75% -17.57% MeiraGTx -651.19% -122.82% -48.11%

Risk & Volatility

Compugen has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

12.2% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compugen and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $33.46 million 5.36 -$18.75 million ($0.19) -10.89 MeiraGTx $14.02 million 20.60 -$84.03 million ($1.17) -3.84

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Compugen and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Compugen presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.24%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 479.06%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Compugen.

Summary

Compugen beats MeiraGTx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

