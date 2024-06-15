Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Shares Up 0.7%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.89). 20,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 183,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.88).

Anexo Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Anexo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,538.46%.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

