Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 176.4% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,658,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,630.00.

NGLOY stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

