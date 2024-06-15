Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.94 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $346.06 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,050.30 or 0.99990493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012691 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005002 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00091735 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0348628 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 314 active market(s) with $13,553,136.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars.

