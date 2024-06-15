Arbitrum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $136.57 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $136.57 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,896,440,329 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023 and operates on the Arbitrum platform.

