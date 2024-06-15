Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:ARBKL)

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBKL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 5,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

