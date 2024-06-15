Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:ARBKL)

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5468 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBKL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 5,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.