Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARBKF traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.13 ($0.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.19. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £591,283.77 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

