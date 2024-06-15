Ark Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.85 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $148.85 million and $9.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001238 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000750 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001721 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,503,240 coins and its circulating supply is 181,503,274 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

