ARK & TLK Investments LLC Invests $243,000 in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,403 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,634 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,198,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,946,000 after purchasing an additional 321,343 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,704,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,814,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after buying an additional 1,820,225 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,059. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

