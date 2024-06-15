ARK & TLK Investments LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,710.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 376,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 664,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,117. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 388.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. StockNews.com cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.