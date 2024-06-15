ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 175,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $40,265,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $23,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,040,000 after buying an additional 793,500 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 80.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

NYSE PG traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $166.79. 3,694,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965,412. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

