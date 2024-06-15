Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in May

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the May 15th total of 574,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,299.0 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
Asahi Group stock remained flat at $38.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,793. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19.
Asahi Group Company Profile
