Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in May

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the May 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGOF remained flat at C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. Asante Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.97.

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

