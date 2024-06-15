Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Up 125.0% in May

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Atlas Stock Down 0.8 %

Atlas stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Atlas has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

