Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Up 125.0% in May

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Atlas Stock Down 0.8 %
Atlas stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Atlas has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.
About Atlas
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.