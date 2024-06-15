AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Down 5%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.96. 132,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 683,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

AtriCure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,885 shares of company stock valued at $142,342. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AtriCure by 70.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

