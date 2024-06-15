AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $316,472,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.