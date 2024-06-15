Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,151,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,454,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Ault Alliance Stock Up 2.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 197.90% and a negative net margin of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $44.93 million during the quarter.
About Ault Alliance
Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.
