Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,151,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,454,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 197.90% and a negative net margin of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $44.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ault Alliance stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ault Alliance, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AULT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

