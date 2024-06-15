Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,834 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Shares of ADSK traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,599. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,438 shares of company stock worth $7,393,778. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

