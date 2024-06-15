Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Trading 9.2% Higher

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 168,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 69,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Autonomix Medical Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53.

Autonomix Medical Company Profile

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

