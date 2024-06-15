Auxier Asset Management Purchases 24,227 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEF. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 192,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 141,921 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 99,488 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

