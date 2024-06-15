Auxier Asset Management Sells 133 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

