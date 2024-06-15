Auxier Asset Management Sells 366 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

