Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AVLNF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.