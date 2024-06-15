Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AVLNF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
