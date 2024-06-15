Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of CAR opened at $105.25 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $244.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,892,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,234,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 289,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

