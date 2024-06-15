AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Update

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

NVDS stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $225.50.

About AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

