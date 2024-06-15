Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

