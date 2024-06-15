Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the May 15th total of 56,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Azitra

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Azitra stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Azitra worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Azitra Price Performance

Shares of Azitra stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. 521,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,305. Azitra has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Azitra

Azitra ( NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%.

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

Featured Stories

