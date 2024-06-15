Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Down 42.7% in May

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,700 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the May 15th total of 811,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Backblaze

In related news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,775.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $66,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,775.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,058 shares of company stock valued at $330,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Backblaze by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 371,851 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the third quarter worth $1,389,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 208,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $2,048,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Backblaze has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. Research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLZE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

