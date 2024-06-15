Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Ball Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BALL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

