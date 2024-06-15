Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,347,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,762,496. The firm has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.