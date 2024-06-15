Bank of America Lowers Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

