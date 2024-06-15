Bank of America Raises ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Price Target to $36.00

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.
