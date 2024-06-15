Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

Bank of China stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.84. 16,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.49 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.