Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

BDGSF remained flat at $54.00 during trading on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

About Bank of Georgia Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.