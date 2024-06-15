Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.5 days.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
BDGSF remained flat at $54.00 during trading on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99.
About Bank of Georgia Group
