Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.12) target price on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.27) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 262 ($3.34).

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Company Profile

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.57) on Thursday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 224.30 ($2.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.76. The company has a market capitalization of £30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.92, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

