Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 131.2% from the May 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Basanite Price Performance

Basanite stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

