BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BayFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BayFirst Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BayFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.52%.

BayFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. BayFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 28.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in BayFirst Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BayFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.