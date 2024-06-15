Beacon Financial Group Buys New Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.76. 351,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,911. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.