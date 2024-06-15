Beacon Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $2,928,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 411,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.50. 2,147,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,285. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $331.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.59.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,380,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,380,753. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,950 shares of company stock worth $89,972,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

