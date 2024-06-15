Beacon Financial Group Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,446,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

