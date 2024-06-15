Beacon Financial Group Invests $1.03 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,055,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,322 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,419 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,658. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

