Beacon Financial Group Sells 139 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $343.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.