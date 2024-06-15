Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,533 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 718,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 44.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.8% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,557. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $155.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

