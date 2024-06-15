Beacon Financial Group Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.92. 2,913,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.09 and its 200-day moving average is $190.15. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

