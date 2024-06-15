Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $90,461,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,346,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,145,000 after acquiring an additional 366,837 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,273. The stock has a market cap of $457.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $493.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

