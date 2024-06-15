Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $2,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,262 shares in the company, valued at $33,801,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 169,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $2,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,801,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,239 shares of company stock worth $3,163,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 45.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,990 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.